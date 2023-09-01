42 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 1–3
It's a long holiday weekend.
Pro tip: Make the most of it:
🎨 Urban Arts Festival
This festival, organized by the Utah Arts Alliance, will feature a lowrider exhibit, a live mural painting and an artist marketplace.
When: Saturday starting at noon; Sunday starting at 10am
Where: The Gateway
Admission: Free
💃 Steppin' on Main
Join the Utah Film Center for a night of dancing, music and live performances.
When: Friday from 7–9pm
Where: The Eccles Theatre's front steps
Admission: Free
🎸 Pixies and Modest Mouse
The classic rock bands are co-headlining this upcoming concert as part of their tour across North America.
When: Sunday at 6:30pm
Where: Union Event Center
Admission: $99 per person via Ticketmaster
