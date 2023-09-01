What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 1–3

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a long holiday weekend.

Pro tip: Make the most of it:

This festival, organized by the Utah Arts Alliance, will feature a lowrider exhibit, a live mural painting and an artist marketplace.

When: Saturday starting at noon; Sunday starting at 10am

Where: The Gateway

Admission: Free

Join the Utah Film Center for a night of dancing, music and live performances.

When: Friday from 7–9pm

Where: The Eccles Theatre's front steps

Admission: Free

The classic rock bands are co-headlining this upcoming concert as part of their tour across North America.

When: Sunday at 6:30pm

Where: Union Event Center

Admission: $99 per person via Ticketmaster