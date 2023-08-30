An audition of a lifetime: National anthem tryouts for the Utah Jazz

When was the last time you scratched something off your bucket list?

Driving the news: Mine was Tuesday morning as I woke up, got dressed and headed to the Delta Center for an audition to sing the national anthem before a Utah Jazz game.

It was the first time in a couple of years the team held in-person tryouts.

Why it matters: Life is short, and we often spend too much time worried about how we're perceived instead of enjoying the time we have. And if the pandemic taught me anything, it's to make the most of every day.

A few dozen people line up outside the Delta Center for auditions. Photo: Ross Terrell/Axios Salt Lake City

Of note: I am a self-proclaimed bad singer, but I just love to do it — in the car, shower or on karaoke night. It doesn't matter.

Yes, but: After running through a few renditions Monday night (singing along to Whitney Houston and Chris Stapleton) and getting some tips from friends, I finally settled on a version I felt comfortable with.

State of play: There were four judges. One mic. A few dozen spectators (other people auditioning). And a mostly empty arena. To keep the auditions from dragging out, one judge would hold up a red card when they'd heard enough.

By the time I left the arena, about 60 people had signed up to perform.

What they're saying: "We're not just looking for people who can sing. We're looking for people who can connect with the lyrics and draw in 10,000-plus people," said Payden Adams, vice president of entertainment, production and game presentation.

What happened: I was performer No. 18. I had plenty of time to scurry for the hills, but figured I was there. Showtime!

Was it great? No. Was it terrible? No. Does video exist? Absolutely. If you want to see it, just email me. But I did it. And that's what counts.

Also, I fully expected to get cut off after "O, say can you see," but I made it all the way to "And the rockets red glare" which was on par with most others I watched.

What's next: I wait. The Jazz will let singers know if they're selected via email. And if I don't hear from the judges, well, that means I didn't land the gig.

But there are 40+ games that need an anthem singer, including preseason.

And if Utah returns to the NBA playoffs, there will be at least two more games. So my chances aren't terrible.

The bottom line: Chase your dreams (within reason) and have fun doing it.