Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A rendering of a new ski village at Deer Valley. Image courtesy of Deer Valley

Deer Valley Resort will take over the upcoming Mayflower ski area near Jordanelle Reservoir, making the high-end Park City resort one of the largest in North America.

When the Mayflower area opens — beginning in 2025–2026 — it will more than double Deer Valley's skiable terrain.

Of note: Yes, the whole area will remain ski-only. No snowboarding allowed.

What's happening: After five years of negotiations, Alterra-owned Deer Valley reached an agreement to operate the Extell Development Company's Mayflower resort, planned on the terrain south and east of Deer Valley's current boundaries.

The new area will be accessible with the same pass.

What they're saying: "This might be the largest expansion of a ski resort in North America," resort president Todd Bennett said in a news conference Thursday.

Meanwhile, Deer Valley also will create a new village with parking for 1,200 cars directly off U.S. Highway 40.

Drivers from Salt Lake won't have to travel through Park City, alleviating some of the traffic snarls.

The intrigue: Deer Valley enjoys a reputation as one of North America's most luxe ski areas, with crowd limits, renowned grooming standards and curbside valet service for gear.

Alterra was concerned about maintaining that level of service across an expanded resort — and that was a sticking point in talks with Extell, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

By the numbers: Now 2,026 acres, Deer Valley will cover 5,726 acres once the expansion is complete, Bennett said.

The resort will have 37 lifts, up from 21 — more than any other North American ski area except neighboring Park City Mountain Resort's 41.

It will have 238 runs, more than double the 103 runs on the present map.

Yes, but: Powder Mountain still will be the continent's biggest ski area, at 8,464 acres.

Zoom out: Deer Valley also plans to renovate its existing Snow Park base village by 2029, adding retail, dining, lodging and a transit hub on what is now surface parking.