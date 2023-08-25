52 mins ago - News

Deer Valley absorbing Mayflower in huge ski resort expansion

Erin Alberty
A rendering of hotels in front of a snowy mountain.

A rendering of a new ski village at Deer Valley. Image courtesy of Deer Valley

Deer Valley Resort will take over the upcoming Mayflower ski area near Jordanelle Reservoir, making the high-end Park City resort one of the largest in North America.

  • When the Mayflower area opens — beginning in 2025–2026 — it will more than double Deer Valley's skiable terrain.

Of note: Yes, the whole area will remain ski-only. No snowboarding allowed.

What's happening: After five years of negotiations, Alterra-owned Deer Valley reached an agreement to operate the Extell Development Company's Mayflower resort, planned on the terrain south and east of Deer Valley's current boundaries.

  • The new area will be accessible with the same pass.

What they're saying: "This might be the largest expansion of a ski resort in North America," resort president Todd Bennett said in a news conference Thursday.

Meanwhile, Deer Valley also will create a new village with parking for 1,200 cars directly off U.S. Highway 40.

  • Drivers from Salt Lake won't have to travel through Park City, alleviating some of the traffic snarls.

The intrigue: Deer Valley enjoys a reputation as one of North America's most luxe ski areas, with crowd limits, renowned grooming standards and curbside valet service for gear.

  • Alterra was concerned about maintaining that level of service across an expanded resort — and that was a sticking point in talks with Extell, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

By the numbers: Now 2,026 acres, Deer Valley will cover 5,726 acres once the expansion is complete, Bennett said.

Yes, but: Powder Mountain still will be the continent's biggest ski area, at 8,464 acres.

Zoom out: Deer Valley also plans to renovate its existing Snow Park base village by 2029, adding retail, dining, lodging and a transit hub on what is now surface parking.

