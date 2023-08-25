Deer Valley absorbing Mayflower in huge ski resort expansion
Deer Valley Resort will take over the upcoming Mayflower ski area near Jordanelle Reservoir, making the high-end Park City resort one of the largest in North America.
- When the Mayflower area opens — beginning in 2025–2026 — it will more than double Deer Valley's skiable terrain.
Of note: Yes, the whole area will remain ski-only. No snowboarding allowed.
What's happening: After five years of negotiations, Alterra-owned Deer Valley reached an agreement to operate the Extell Development Company's Mayflower resort, planned on the terrain south and east of Deer Valley's current boundaries.
- The new area will be accessible with the same pass.
What they're saying: "This might be the largest expansion of a ski resort in North America," resort president Todd Bennett said in a news conference Thursday.
Meanwhile, Deer Valley also will create a new village with parking for 1,200 cars directly off U.S. Highway 40.
- Drivers from Salt Lake won't have to travel through Park City, alleviating some of the traffic snarls.
The intrigue: Deer Valley enjoys a reputation as one of North America's most luxe ski areas, with crowd limits, renowned grooming standards and curbside valet service for gear.
- Alterra was concerned about maintaining that level of service across an expanded resort — and that was a sticking point in talks with Extell, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
By the numbers: Now 2,026 acres, Deer Valley will cover 5,726 acres once the expansion is complete, Bennett said.
- The resort will have 37 lifts, up from 21 — more than any other North American ski area except neighboring Park City Mountain Resort's 41.
- It will have 238 runs, more than double the 103 runs on the present map.
Yes, but: Powder Mountain still will be the continent's biggest ski area, at 8,464 acres.
Zoom out: Deer Valley also plans to renovate its existing Snow Park base village by 2029, adding retail, dining, lodging and a transit hub on what is now surface parking.
- New parking facilities will go underground, according to the resort's website.
