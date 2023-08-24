The seven members of the Salt Lake City Council on Thursday threw their unanimous support behind Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who's seeking her second term in the upcoming mayoral race.

Why it matters: The endorsement demonstrates the Council's professional rapport with Mendenhall — a shift from her predecessor, former Mayor Jackie Biskupski, whose views often didn't align with the City Council at the time.

"Mendenhall boldly led the city through the pandemic, through the earthquakes, through the windstorm, and through the flooding; and she did it without demonizing our allies or picking fights with our would-be partners," the Council said in a joint statement.

What they're saying: Former Mayor Rocky Anderson, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008 and is running against Mendenhall, criticized the Council and the mayor's efforts to reduce homelessness — a key issue in the race.

"The Mayor and a sycophantic Council have led us to the worst humanitarian crisis among our homeless population in our city's history," Anderson said in a statement.

Between the lines: Four Council members who endorsed Mendenhall — Dan Dugan, Alejandro Puy, Ana Valdemoros and Sarah Young — are also running in November.

Flashback: Mendenhall previously served as a City Council member for District 5 between 2014-2020 alongside council members Valdemoros and Chris Wharton.