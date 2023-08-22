The Utah roots of Adobe co-founder John Warnock

John Warnock, the Utah mathematician and computer scientist who went from retreading tires to co-founding software giant Adobe, died Saturday at age 82.

Who he was: Warnock grew up in Holladay and attended Olympus High, where he failed 9th-grade algebra, according to a 2013 interview in the University of Utah magazine.

After a teacher there helped him find his mojo, he majored in math and philosophy at the U. and worked up to a master's and PhD.

He also worked at a Salt Lake tire shop — a job that he said motivated him to send a résumé to IBM. There he was trained in computer science.

He went on to work as a researcher for the U.S. Department of Defense and as a scientist at Xerox, where he met Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke.

The intrigue: Warnock and Geschke were pioneering computer graphics in the 1970s and early '80s when digital printing was rudimentary. They developed a language to improve how computers control printers.

Yes, but: Xerox wanted to keep the technique in-house to use with its own printers. Warnock and Geschke preferred to market it on its own, so they left to launch Adobe in 1982 and developed a similar language called PostScript.

Why it matters: PostScript became instrumental in making small-scale printing an option when Apple adopted it for its 1985 LaserWriter, one of the first printers mass-marketed for personal computers.

It also influenced the PDF, created by Adobe.

What he said: "It's very important that a programmer be able to look at a piece of code like a bad chapter of a book and scrap it without looking back," Warnock told Susan Lammers in an interview for her book, "Programmers at Work."