Gov. Spencer Cox (R) says he's "very concerned" about the accusations against former Utah Farm Bureau Federation president Ron Gibson, who is being investigated for allegations of human trafficking and fraud.

Driving the news: An investigation by the Utah Department of Public Safety was prompted after Gibson was arrested on Aug. 8 for allegedly striking one of his employees in the face at his Weber County farm, according to a probable cause affidavit.

What they're saying: "I sincerely hope that we treat everyone with the dignity and respect that they deserve and that includes especially … our migrant workers who come here and work here and are so important in our agriculture industry," Cox told reporters on Thursday at his monthly news conference.

"We'll be continuing those investigations, and if there is criminal wrongdoing, we'll make sure that the people responsible are held accountable."

Catch up quick: The alleged altercation, which was caught on video, occurred after several employees confronted Gibson over not receiving their last four paychecks, public records show.

"I deeply regret the incident and apologize for allowing an argument to escalate to an altercation on my farm," the sixth-generation dairy farmer said in a statement last week.

The bureau announced Gibson's resignation on Tuesday.

The big picture: Agricultural workers in the U.S. are frequently subjected to wage theft, abuse and poor working conditions by their employers and often fear retaliation.