Shrimp coconut korma (front) with chicken tikka masala (left) and chettinad lamb (right) at Bombay Palace restaurant in Murray. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Bombay Palace, Salt Lake County's newest Indian restaurant, opened on Tuesday in Murray.

Some of its dishes rival the best Indian food in the valley, with one big standout.

My family popped in for the grand opening, and here are the must-orders:

Chettinad lamb: When you ask, "What dish is the cook most proud of?" it's a good sign if you actually get an answer — and chef Sonu Mahindra shared this recommendation with no hesitation.

This sharp, earthy southern Indian classic made with an onion and pepper sauce isn't on the menu at many of Salt Lake's restaurants, so it's worth a special trip.

The lamb is full-on savory, which lets it stand out among the sweeter masalas and kormas. Medium heat reached, but did not exceed, my (admittedly wimpy) capsicum threshold.

Shrimp coconut korma: I expected the gravy to overwhelm the shrimp, but the fishies held up, bringing a smooth, buttery note to the coconut and spices.

Bombay lemon soda: The lime and spices were a big surprise. Not too sweet, light enough to be refreshing, but not remotely watery.

Of note: All of us remarked on the rice as being especially fragrant and tasty.

Where: 5468 S. 900 East