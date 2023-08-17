Here's what to order at Bombay Palace, Utah's newest Indian restaurant
Bombay Palace, Salt Lake County's newest Indian restaurant, opened on Tuesday in Murray.
- Some of its dishes rival the best Indian food in the valley, with one big standout.
My family popped in for the grand opening, and here are the must-orders:
Chettinad lamb: When you ask, "What dish is the cook most proud of?" it's a good sign if you actually get an answer — and chef Sonu Mahindra shared this recommendation with no hesitation.
- This sharp, earthy southern Indian classic made with an onion and pepper sauce isn't on the menu at many of Salt Lake's restaurants, so it's worth a special trip.
- The lamb is full-on savory, which lets it stand out among the sweeter masalas and kormas. Medium heat reached, but did not exceed, my (admittedly wimpy) capsicum threshold.
Shrimp coconut korma: I expected the gravy to overwhelm the shrimp, but the fishies held up, bringing a smooth, buttery note to the coconut and spices.
Bombay lemon soda: The lime and spices were a big surprise. Not too sweet, light enough to be refreshing, but not remotely watery.
Of note: All of us remarked on the rice as being especially fragrant and tasty.
Where: 5468 S. 900 East
