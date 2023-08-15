Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Señor Pollo Mexican Grill, a fast-growing Mexican chicken chain, is gearing up to open two new outposts in Salt Lake City — and potentially more outside of Utah.

State of play: Jesus and Dulce Ruiz, a married couple, opened their first location in Ogden in 2018.

Five years later, the business has expanded to seven brick-and-mortars with two additional stores anticipated in downtown Salt Lake City and Rose Park in the next couple of months.

The latest: Jesus Ruiz said his legal team is working on paperwork that would allow Señor Pollo to be franchised in all 50 states.

And he's in discussions with investors to expand the chain into California, Nevada, New York and Texas.

"We might go national by next year if everything goes well," he said.

The intrigue: Jesus Ruiz — who's from the Mexican state of Michoacán and was raised in Utah — said the Sinaloa-style grilled chicken is a secret family recipe with Lebanese roots.

The chicken is marinated for about 24 hours and then cooked over a fire grill.

The eatery's menu also includes tacos, nachos, tamales and a variety of salsas.

Zoom out: Sinaloa-style chicken is a popular take-out meal in Mexico meant to be shared with friends and family, according to Ruiz.

He noted that tradition helped fuel to-go orders that allowed the business to grow amid the pandemic — a time when many restaurants struggled to stay afloat.

Flashback: El Pollo Loco helped Sinaloa-style chicken gain widespread recognition when the chain opened its first Los Angeles store in 1980.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: I went to Señor Pollo's new Sugar House location last Friday to try their two-piece chicken meal and definitely plan to return.