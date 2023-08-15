Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Map: Axios Visuals

Gas prices are back above $4 per gallon in Salt Lake City, part of a nationwide spike linked to excessive heat around the Gulf Coast's refineries.

What's happening: Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Prices were up to $4.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Salt Lake and statewide, per AAA.

Context: That's not as high as the $4.56 we were paying a year ago, per GasBuddy, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Yes, but: Utah's prices are significantly higher than the current national average of $3.85. Utah had the nation's 8th highest average gas price as of Monday, per AAA.

The intrigue: Utah historically has blamed its high gas prices on California's "regulation," citing refinery shutdowns — even though oil companies themselves have given other reasons for reduced production.