Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

After years of complaints, the Utah Department of Transportation is upgrading freeways with new striping to give drivers greater visibility during poor weather conditions.

Why it matters: Utah drivers have long complained about white-knuckling their steering wheels when it's raining or snowing due to their inability to see freeway lanes.

How it works: The new striping is wider, highly reflective and lasts around seven years, FOX 13 reports.

What's next: Striping the Utah County portion of I-15 will be completed in the early fall.