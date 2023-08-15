1 hour ago - Transit
Utah Department of Transportation is implementing highway striping you can actually see
After years of complaints, the Utah Department of Transportation is upgrading freeways with new striping to give drivers greater visibility during poor weather conditions.
Why it matters: Utah drivers have long complained about white-knuckling their steering wheels when it's raining or snowing due to their inability to see freeway lanes.
How it works: The new striping is wider, highly reflective and lasts around seven years, FOX 13 reports.
What's next: Striping the Utah County portion of I-15 will be completed in the early fall.
- The next phase of the project in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Summit counties is set to begin in September.
- It includes sections of I-15, I-215, I-80 and SR-201.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.