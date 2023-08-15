A new line of Utah meads fuses desert fruits and honey
Mead surely deserves pride of place in your Beehive State cellar — and a new beverage line is trickling out of southern Utah.
- Etta Place Cider in Torrey is taking the ancient drink to the orchard, with desert fruits infusing the fermented honey.
I got to sample the goods at a tasting last week in Scion Cider Bar.
- All three bottles are so different — and so fun to pair with desserts.
The apricot mead is summery and light, with a sweetness that sets off a cheese plate like a fuse.
- Come holiday season, Etta Place operator Ann Torrence recommends apricot mead with pumpkin pie.
The quince is sharper and takes on its fellow fruits like a champ. Try it with lemon cookies, and it's a whole different bottle.
- Pair with an apple pie in fall, Torrence suggested.
Fig mead is darker and evokes a tawny port or sherry. It gained even more depth with dark chocolate.
- A rich pecan pie is the best complement, Torrence said.
How it works: For now, hit Scion to sample Etta Place's meads and ciders.
- You also can order cases from the DABS website.
Yes, but: There's no excuse for Etta Place's absence from the state liquor store shelves.
- Out-of-staters can easily order individual Etta bottles online. It shouldn't be harder for Utahns to buy products from their own state.
