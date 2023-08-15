Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A server at Scion Cider Bar in Salt Lake lines up bottle of Etta Place mead for a tasting. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Mead surely deserves pride of place in your Beehive State cellar — and a new beverage line is trickling out of southern Utah.

Etta Place Cider in Torrey is taking the ancient drink to the orchard, with desert fruits infusing the fermented honey.

I got to sample the goods at a tasting last week in Scion Cider Bar.

All three bottles are so different — and so fun to pair with desserts.

The apricot mead is summery and light, with a sweetness that sets off a cheese plate like a fuse.

Come holiday season, Etta Place operator Ann Torrence recommends apricot mead with pumpkin pie.

The quince is sharper and takes on its fellow fruits like a champ. Try it with lemon cookies, and it's a whole different bottle.

Pair with an apple pie in fall, Torrence suggested.

Fig mead is darker and evokes a tawny port or sherry. It gained even more depth with dark chocolate.

A rich pecan pie is the best complement, Torrence said.

How it works: For now, hit Scion to sample Etta Place's meads and ciders.

You also can order cases from the DABS website.

Yes, but: There's no excuse for Etta Place's absence from the state liquor store shelves.