Sayonara brings Tokyo nights to Salt Lake's bar scene

Erin Alberty
A Tokyo themed bar with individual booth "rooms."

Sayonara, a Tokyo-themed bar in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Sayonara, a gorgeous Tokyo-themed bar that opened downtown about three weeks ago, introduced its new small plates on Friday night — and we were there to sample.

Best picks: The bar's signature hand-wrapped pork gyoza is tender and savory, with a smooth citrus dipping sauce.

  • But don't sleep on the simple yet shockingly-flavorful shrimp skewers.

Libations to try: The drink menu is loaded with sake, Japanese beers, and wines — but the specialty cocktails are what you don't want to miss.

  • The Wasabi Mule is the big winner. But we also loved the Hojicha Old Fashioned for the bourbon-adjacent sugar and spice of Toki. The sweet and fruity shochu-based Snowcone Chuhai is also great on a hot summer night.

Pro tip: This bar is brand new so expect the menu to change.

  • We got to taste-test an experimental wasabi-and-Tajín margarita with a flavor strength that hits you between the eyes — in a good way.

Where: 324 S. State

