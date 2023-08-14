46 mins ago - Food and Drink
Sayonara brings Tokyo nights to Salt Lake's bar scene
Sayonara, a gorgeous Tokyo-themed bar that opened downtown about three weeks ago, introduced its new small plates on Friday night — and we were there to sample.
Best picks: The bar's signature hand-wrapped pork gyoza is tender and savory, with a smooth citrus dipping sauce.
- But don't sleep on the simple yet shockingly-flavorful shrimp skewers.
Libations to try: The drink menu is loaded with sake, Japanese beers, and wines — but the specialty cocktails are what you don't want to miss.
- The Wasabi Mule is the big winner. But we also loved the Hojicha Old Fashioned for the bourbon-adjacent sugar and spice of Toki. The sweet and fruity shochu-based Snowcone Chuhai is also great on a hot summer night.
Pro tip: This bar is brand new so expect the menu to change.
- We got to taste-test an experimental wasabi-and-Tajín margarita with a flavor strength that hits you between the eyes — in a good way.
Where: 324 S. State
