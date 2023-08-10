The Perseid meteor shower peaks this week, and Utah is the place to see one of the best cosmic shows of the year.

Utah claims the world's highest concentration of parks and communities certified as International Dark Sky Places.

The big picture: The Perseids grace our skies each year at around this time when the Earth passes through the stream of dust and rock debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle.

How it works: The meteor shower is expected to peak on Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Of note: It should be pretty dark during the peak as well, thanks to the Moon being near its new phase.

"Well away from city lights, where you can see the Milky Way and a bunch of stars, you'll probably see somewhere between 40 and 50 Perseids per hour at the peak," NASA's Bill Cooke told Axios' Miriam Kramer.

The Perseids are known for creating the most fireballs — exceptionally bright meteors — of any annual meteor shower.

Erin's thought bubble: I've seen the Perseids streak clearly across the sky — nearly horizon to horizon — even without my glasses.

That was while camping near Springdale, which became Utah's latest official "Dark Sky Place" about two weeks ago.

Where to go: Find the official Dark Sky Places in Utah for a Perseid-viewing site near you.