23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hot Buns dishes burgers, hot dogs and floats all night long

Erin Alberty
A Hot Buns burger. Photo courtesy Copper Common

A Hot Buns burger. Photo: Courtesy of Copper Common

Copper Common's new "Hot Buns" window aims to feed downtown's late-night crowd.

Details: The menu features a selection of burgers, hot dogs and creamy floats.

  • Specialties include a vegan burger made with a sweet potato, quinoa and black bean patty ($7), a pastrami burger with Gruyère and sauerkraut ($10) and a Jarritos mandarin-flavored float ($6.50).
  • Selections range from $4 to $10.

When and where: The walk-up window, on 290 S. Edison St. will operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 5pm to 1am.

Between the lines: The window is one of the latest additions to downtown's growing number of quick-bite options open past 11pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more