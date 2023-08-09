Share on email (opens in new window)

Copper Common's new "Hot Buns" window aims to feed downtown's late-night crowd.

Details: The menu features a selection of burgers, hot dogs and creamy floats.

Specialties include a vegan burger made with a sweet potato, quinoa and black bean patty ($7), a pastrami burger with Gruyère and sauerkraut ($10) and a Jarritos mandarin-flavored float ($6.50).

Selections range from $4 to $10.

When and where: The walk-up window, on 290 S. Edison St. will operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 5pm to 1am.

Between the lines: The window is one of the latest additions to downtown's growing number of quick-bite options open past 11pm.