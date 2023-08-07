A "fresh start" for Salt Lake City's Tower Theatre
The Salt Lake Film Society announced a new initiative last week to renovate and restore the nearly 100-year-old Tower Theatre that closed during the pandemic.
Catch up quick: SLFS, which began operating the venue in 2001, bought the historic theater last December with the help of the Alternative Visions Fund grant.
- SLFS described the purchase as a "fresh start" for the venue.
- The treasured 9th and 9th landmark, which opened in 1928, is known for showcasing independent films and arthouse cinema.
What they're saying: "We are happily turning away from previously-reported cosmetic improvement plans to begin serious long-term visioning for the Tower," according to a post from the Salt Lake Film Society.
- SLFS said the Tower won't reopen this year, noting that "embarking on this adventure will take time, stakeholder support and fundraising."
The latest: So far, roof repairs, demolishing the lobby and retrofitting the tower marquee have been completed, per SLFS.
