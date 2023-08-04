A showcase of Utah booze at Sandy's new state liquor store
Finally, we have a one-stop shop for local booze — and it's remarkable to see our hometown bottles all lined up together.
Driving the news: The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services installed a robust "Utah Proud" section at its newest liquor store, which opened Monday in Sandy.
Why it matters: Many locally made products were purged from shelves in recent years as the state implemented inventory management rules that strictly favored profitability over quality.
- After a leadership shakeup two years ago, state liquor regulators promised to restore some of the shelf space that local products lost.
The latest: Hundreds of bottles from dozens of Utah brewers and distillers line the shelves — a local showcase that surpasses anything previously stocked in the state.
- Of note: Local brews also get pride of place in the store's coolers — the largest refrigerator section in a Utah liquor store since the state began selling cold, high-point beer two years ago.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.