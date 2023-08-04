Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A 25,000-pound shipping container on the west side of Salt Lake City is being called the state's largest "above-ground art installation."

Details: The work, titled "Trade Balance," was unveiled Thursday and recognizes Salt Lake City's Northwest Quadrant.

It was commissioned by J. Steven Price, founder and president of Price Real Estate. He partnered with Tri Square Fabrication, a local metal construction company.

Zoom in: Price said designing the project took about 600 hours, and he called getting it physically off the ground an "engineering feat."

He noted he was inspired by other artworks made with shipping containers in Denver and Colombia.

The installation is considered the "centerpiece" for eight other container displays throughout Salt Lake County.

Context: Salt Lake City's Northwest Quadrant is known for its thousands of acres of manufacturing and distribution facilities and warehouses.

By the numbers: The container measures 40 feet long, and its above-ground height ranges from 13 to 39 feet.

What they're saying: "What this piece really is about is the trade of decorum, the trade of diplomacy, the trade of similar values and similar interests," he said.