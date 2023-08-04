Weekend Warrior: Perfect pairings for a summer staycation in Park City
With summer's heat returning next week, it's a good time to seek higher, cooler ground.
- We're rolling up to Park City for Weekend Warrior, our quick-trip travel guide in and around Utah.
Here are four adventure-and-refreshment pairings to help plan your trip:
Thrill-seekers delight
Utah Olympic Park has all the adrenaline-churning ziplines, ropes courses, slips and slides your heart can take, with a chance to hit three Gs on the 2002 bobsled run.
- Cost: Varies by activity and pass type
- Worth your time: Olympians and National Team skiers put on a circus-like summer show on Fridays and Saturdays at the freestyle pool.
Pair with: Hana Ramen is a fantastic new addition to Kimball Junction.
- Erin's thought bubble: My family agreed it's the best ramen we've had in Utah.
Fancy grub
The Sunday jazz brunch at the Forbes four-star Glitretind Restaurant in Stein Eriksen Lodge is a must-try-at-least-once Utah indulgence.
- Cost: $72 per adult, $25 per child
Pair with: Deer Valley's excellent lift-served mountain biking and hiking
- Lift passes: $58 for an all-day mountain bike lift pass, or $16–19 for a hiking lift pass.
Grateful dead tour
Park City's mining heritage makes it one of Utah's most interesting death trips, and the historic Glenwood Cemetery spells it all out in grim detail.
- Scan the causes of death in the logbook at the maintenance shed for a recap of murder, industrial hazards and "exploding bowels" in the wild west.
- Park City Ghost Tours operates nightly, but book in advance; they were sold out last weekend.
Pair with: High West Saloon is the natural choice for a journey back in time.
Nose against the glass
Window-shop the galleries on Park City's historic Main Street to see fantastic local art you wish you had room for.
- For extra fun, bring a kid to comment loudly about how expensive everything is!
- Park Silly Sunday Market is on hiatus in August, but come back in September for Summit County's impressive answer to Salt Lake's Downtown Farmers Market.
Pair with: Java Cow is the beloved hometown ice cream parlor, but the queue sometimes snakes out the door.
- To avoid the line, cross the street for gelato at La Niche.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.