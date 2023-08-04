54 mins ago - Culture

Weekend Warrior: Perfect pairings for a summer staycation in Park City

Erin Alberty
Crowds and cars explore Park City's Main Street as the sun sets.

Crowds explore Park City's Main Street as the sun sets. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

With summer's heat returning next week, it's a good time to seek higher, cooler ground.

  • We're rolling up to Park City for Weekend Warrior, our quick-trip travel guide in and around Utah.

Here are four adventure-and-refreshment pairings to help plan your trip:

Thrill-seekers delight

A woman in an innertube heads down a steep slope on wet fake grass.
Extreme tubing at Utah Olympic Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Utah Olympic Park has all the adrenaline-churning ziplines, ropes courses, slips and slides your heart can take, with a chance to hit three Gs on the 2002 bobsled run.

Pair with: Hana Ramen is a fantastic new addition to Kimball Junction.

  • Erin's thought bubble: My family agreed it's the best ramen we've had in Utah.

Fancy grub

A hiker at Deer Valley. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A hiker at Deer Valley. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The Sunday jazz brunch at the Forbes four-star Glitretind Restaurant in Stein Eriksen Lodge is a must-try-at-least-once Utah indulgence.

  • Cost: $72 per adult, $25 per child

Pair with: Deer Valley's excellent lift-served mountain biking and hiking

  • Lift passes: $58 for an all-day mountain bike lift pass, or $16–19 for a hiking lift pass.

Grateful dead tour

Gravestones rise between aspens at Glenwood Cemetery in Park City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Park City's mining heritage makes it one of Utah's most interesting death trips, and the historic Glenwood Cemetery spells it all out in grim detail.

  • Scan the causes of death in the logbook at the maintenance shed for a recap of murder, industrial hazards and "exploding bowels" in the wild west.
  • Park City Ghost Tours operates nightly, but book in advance; they were sold out last weekend.

Pair with: High West Saloon is the natural choice for a journey back in time.

Nose against the glass

People walk on the sidewalk on a historic main street
Ice cream in the park on Park City's Main Street.

Window-shop the galleries on Park City's historic Main Street to see fantastic local art you wish you had room for.

Pair with: Java Cow is the beloved hometown ice cream parlor, but the queue sometimes snakes out the door.

  • To avoid the line, cross the street for gelato at La Niche.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more