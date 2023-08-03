The Mixtape: Things to do in Salt Lake City | Aug. 4-6
The weekend is almost here!
It's time to make some plans.
🥘 Indian Food Fair
Sample your favorite dishes and enjoy live entertainment at Salt Lake's 4th annual Indian Food Fair.
When: 11am-8pm Saturday
Where: Liberty Park
Admission: Free
🎭 Lords of Misrule: Court of Hearts
An interactive theatrical performance allows the audience to play a role in Alice's fate in a Wonderland spoof on the American justice system.
When & where: 9pm on Friday and Saturday at Trolley Square
- 3pm on Sunday and 8pm Monday and Tuesday at Mark of the Beastro, 666 S. State.
Cost: Free, but donations affect Alice's outcome
Restrictions: 18+ only
🎤 God's Trying to Tell You Something
The stage musical celebrates Black historical figures like Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King, Jr., and the gospel music origins of entertainers like Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.
When: 5pm Saturday
Where: Abravanel Hall
Tickets: $60
🪘 Community Bomba
Join Bomba Marilé for an afternoon of singing, dancing and drumming.
When: 3-7pm Saturday
Where: South Salt Lake Community Center auditorium, 2531 S. 400 East
Cost: Free
