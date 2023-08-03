32 mins ago - Things to Do

The Mixtape: Things to do in Salt Lake City | Aug. 4-6

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The weekend is almost here!

It's time to make some plans.

🥘 Indian Food Fair

Sample your favorite dishes and enjoy live entertainment at Salt Lake's 4th annual Indian Food Fair.

When: 11am-8pm Saturday

Where: Liberty Park

Admission: Free

🎭 Lords of Misrule: Court of Hearts

An interactive theatrical performance allows the audience to play a role in Alice's fate in a Wonderland spoof on the American justice system.

When & where: 9pm on Friday and Saturday at Trolley Square

  • 3pm on Sunday and 8pm Monday and Tuesday at Mark of the Beastro, 666 S. State.

Cost: Free, but donations affect Alice's outcome

Restrictions: 18+ only

🎤 God's Trying to Tell You Something

The stage musical celebrates Black historical figures like Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King, Jr., and the gospel music origins of entertainers like Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

When: 5pm Saturday

Where: Abravanel Hall

Tickets: $60

🪘 Community Bomba

Join Bomba Marilé for an afternoon of singing, dancing and drumming.

When: 3-7pm Saturday

Where: South Salt Lake Community Center auditorium, 2531 S. 400 East

Cost: Free

