Utah's best cancer hospitals

Erin Alberty
Four Utah hospitals were ranked among Newsweek's 176 "Best Cancer Hospitals" of 2023, released last week.

They are:

  • Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah — 65
  • LDS Hospital — 82
  • Intermountain Medical Center —  87
  • Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital — 166 for its breast cancer care

Of note: Only a couple of states had more top cancer hospitals per capita.

