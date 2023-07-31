25 mins ago - Health
Utah's best cancer hospitals
Four Utah hospitals were ranked among Newsweek's 176 "Best Cancer Hospitals" of 2023, released last week.
They are:
- Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah — 65
- LDS Hospital — 82
- Intermountain Medical Center — 87
- Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital — 166 for its breast cancer care
Of note: Only a couple of states had more top cancer hospitals per capita.
