Utah's best cancer hospitals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Four Utah hospitals were ranked among Newsweek's 176 "Best Cancer Hospitals" of 2023, released last week.

They are:

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah — 65

LDS Hospital — 82

Intermountain Medical Center — 87

Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital — 166 for its breast cancer care

Of note: Only a couple of states had more top cancer hospitals per capita.