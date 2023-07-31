A picture of Tylee Ryan (L) and Joshua "JJ" Vallow is seen on a fence opposite the property where their bodies were found in 2020, on April 4 in Rexburg, Idaho. Photo: Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murders of two of her children and for conspiring to kill her husband's first wife.

Driving the news: She will serve three life sentences consecutively.

Catch up quick: Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty in May of killing her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and for conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, according to NBC News.

Her children's remains were found buried in her husband Chad Daybell's yard in Idaho months after they were reported missing.

Of note: Chad Daybell, who was a cemetery sexton in Utah while attending Brigham Young University, will be tried separately on the same murder charges next year.

Context: Vallow Daybell believed her son and daughter were "zombies" possessed by evil spirits, prosecutors argued, per AP.

She was committed multiple times for treatment to make her mentally competent for the court proceedings.

Yes, but: The prosecuting attorney said there's no evidence to suggest Vallow Daybell's crimes were impacted by her "alleged mental illness," which includes a diagnosis of a delusional disorder featuring bizarre content and hyper-religiosity, as well as a personality disorder with narcissistic features, a doctor's report provided to the court said, according to AP.

The case, described by prosecutors as a "doomsday" plot, garnered widespread attention and spurred the true crime documentary "Sins of Our Mother" on Netflix and a Lifetime film adaptation.

What they're saying: "I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy," Vallow Daybell said before the sentencing in St. Anthony, Idaho, adding she had access to "heaven and the spirit world."

"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered," she continued.

Vallow Daybell "chose the most evil and destructive path possible," said Judge Steven Boyce.

"I don't think to this day you have any remorse for the effort and heartache you caused," he added.

What's next: Vallow Daybell faces additional charges in Arizona of conspiring to kill her previous husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's ex-husband, according to The Arizona Republic.