44 mins ago - Business
Where to watch Salt Lake City's sold-out UFC 291
A slew of local restaurants and bars are hosting watch parties for Saturday's sold-out UFC 291 at the Delta Center.
Here's where to watch the pay-per-view fight:
- Twist Bar & Bistro
- Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club
- Shades on State
- Woodbine Food Hall
- HallPass SLC
- The Break
Of note: Some establishments may require a cover, so check before you go.
