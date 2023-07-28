45 mins ago - Climate

Big thunder boom rocks Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez
Lightning hits a mountain range behind red rock formations

Lightning hits Utah. Photo: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics and Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Thursday morning, I was jolted awake by a loud boom.

State of play: I knew it was lightning, but the thunderclap lasted several seconds and its intensity was unlike anything I'd previously experienced.

  • I reached out to the National Weather Service to learn what caused it.

Details: A thunderstorm moved through Salt Lake City around 3am Thursday and produced three lightning strikes, NWS meteorologist John Cecava told Axios in an email.

  • The roar was likely the result of a cloud-to-cloud strike that hit near the Salt Lake City International Airport, he noted.
  • "This type of lightning strike that occurred was a positive strike. Most lightning strikes are negative strikes, but the positive strikes tend to be stronger," he said.
  • Positive lightning is rare and accounts for less than 5% of all strikes, per the NWS.

What to watch (and listen for): A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecasted in Salt Lake City for most of next week.

