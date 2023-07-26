1 hour ago - Things to Do

Antelope Island's Spider Festival shows a little leg

Erin Alberty

A jumping spider poses in a hole. Photo: Justina Parsons-Bernstein, via Utah State Parks

Halloween may be 97 days away, but you can get into the creepy crawly spirit this weekend at Antelope Island's annual Spider Festival.

Learn about your 8-legged neighbors with crafts, scavenger hunts, poetry, presentations and guided spider walks.

Erin's thought bubble: My kid has gone to this festival a few times and considers it a highlight of summer.

  • The jumping spiders are among the cutest bugs you'll ever see!

Kim's thought bubble: Hell no.

When: The festival runs 10am to 4pm Saturday.

Where: Antelope Island State Park

  • Presentations are at the visitors center.
  • Guided walks, food and information tents are at the marina near the end of the causeway.

Cost: Activities are free, but park entrance costs $15 per car with some discounts available.

