A jumping spider poses in a hole. Photo: Justina Parsons-Bernstein, via Utah State Parks

Halloween may be 97 days away, but you can get into the creepy crawly spirit this weekend at Antelope Island's annual Spider Festival.

Learn about your 8-legged neighbors with crafts, scavenger hunts, poetry, presentations and guided spider walks.

Erin's thought bubble: My kid has gone to this festival a few times and considers it a highlight of summer.

The jumping spiders are among the cutest bugs you'll ever see!

Kim's thought bubble: Hell no.

When: The festival runs 10am to 4pm Saturday.

Where: Antelope Island State Park

Presentations are at the visitors center.

Guided walks, food and information tents are at the marina near the end of the causeway.

Cost: Activities are free, but park entrance costs $15 per car with some discounts available.