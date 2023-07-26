1 hour ago - Things to Do
Antelope Island's Spider Festival shows a little leg
Halloween may be 97 days away, but you can get into the creepy crawly spirit this weekend at Antelope Island's annual Spider Festival.
Learn about your 8-legged neighbors with crafts, scavenger hunts, poetry, presentations and guided spider walks.
Erin's thought bubble: My kid has gone to this festival a few times and considers it a highlight of summer.
- The jumping spiders are among the cutest bugs you'll ever see!
Kim's thought bubble: Hell no.
When: The festival runs 10am to 4pm Saturday.
Where: Antelope Island State Park
- Presentations are at the visitors center.
- Guided walks, food and information tents are at the marina near the end of the causeway.
Cost: Activities are free, but park entrance costs $15 per car with some discounts available.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.