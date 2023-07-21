Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Now's the time to head north to glorious Logan Canyon and Bear Lake right downhill.

This is Weekend Warrior, our short-tripping travel guide in and around Utah.

[ICYMI: Dinosaurs, whitewater and severed heads: A weekend guide to Vernal, Utah]

Why now: Tony Grove is one of the very best areas to see Utah wildflowers — and they should be peaking in the next couple of weeks.

The Bear Lake Raspberry Days festival is coming soon — Aug. 3–5 in Garden City.

Hike

Mount Magog in Logan Canyon. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Logan Canyon is a world-class outdoor rec area, with some of the best trails in the state.

The trail from Tony Grove to White Pine Lake is stunning, with gorgeous views of Mounts Gog and Magog, as well as carpets of wildflowers. Backcountry camping is very popular and sites tend to fill up fast.

Jardine Juniper is an unsung prize among Utah hikes, with majestic panoramas leading to the oldest known Rocky Mountain juniper tree.

Get wet

Bear Lake. Image via Utah State Parks

Bear Lake is a classic American tourist area, with go-carts and mini golf — but the main attraction is the lake itself, colored turquoise thanks to its mineral deposits.

Boats, jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards all can be rented from shops on the shore.

Hit the beach at Bear Lake State Park for a swim.

Chow down

Raspberries are a must-try this time of year, with fruit stands, jams and sundaes to sample.

If you don't like your chances at the pie-eating contest, try Cody's Gastro Garage in Garden City — a classic-car-themed pub with killer shakes.

Rest easy

The campgrounds in Logan Canyon are great, with the Logan River rushing through to cool your heels after a long day.