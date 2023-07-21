2 hours ago - Things to Do

Wildflowers and raspberries: A weekend travel guide to Logan Canyon & Bear Lake

Erin Alberty
A mountain lake surrounded by peaks and wildflowers

White Pine Lake in Logan Canyon. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Now's the time to head north to glorious Logan Canyon and Bear Lake right downhill.

  This is Weekend Warrior, our short-tripping travel guide in and around Utah.

Why now: Tony Grove is one of the very best areas to see Utah wildflowers — and they should be peaking in the next couple of weeks.

Hike
A mountain with a lake and wildflowers
Mount Magog in Logan Canyon. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Logan Canyon is a world-class outdoor rec area, with some of the best trails in the state.

  • The trail from Tony Grove to White Pine Lake is stunning, with gorgeous views of Mounts Gog and Magog, as well as carpets of wildflowers. Backcountry camping is very popular and sites tend to fill up fast.
  • Jardine Juniper is an unsung prize among Utah hikes, with majestic panoramas leading to the oldest known Rocky Mountain juniper tree.
Get wet
Paddleboarders and sailboats float into the sunset
Bear Lake. Image via Utah State Parks

Bear Lake is a classic American tourist area, with go-carts and mini golf — but the main attraction is the lake itself, colored turquoise thanks to its mineral deposits.

Chow down

Raspberries are a must-try this time of year, with fruit stands, jams and sundaes to sample.

Rest easy

The campgrounds in Logan Canyon are great, with the Logan River rushing through to cool your heels after a long day.

