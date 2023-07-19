52 mins ago - Real Estate
Check out this groovy "Brady Bunch" house in Provo, Utah
A well-preserved Provo home is offering a window into the 1970s with its dizzying wallpaper, step-up living room and groovy patchwork of vintage carpets.
- And its "Brady Bunch" echoes are getting national notoriety thanks to "Zillow Gone Wild" on Twitter.
Why it matters: The owner has been waving off offers from investors in hopes of securing a buyer who "appreciates the historic nature of the home," Sotheby's realtor Creighton Lowe told Axios.
- After focused marketing in the Provo arts community, the Indian Hills 4-bedroom is under contract.
What we're watching: Check out how the curving staircase bends hypnotically over the metallic, medieval-motif wallpaper.
