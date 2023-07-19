Share on email (opens in new window)

A well-preserved Provo home is offering a window into the 1970s with its dizzying wallpaper, step-up living room and groovy patchwork of vintage carpets.

And its "Brady Bunch" echoes are getting national notoriety thanks to "Zillow Gone Wild" on Twitter.

Why it matters: The owner has been waving off offers from investors in hopes of securing a buyer who "appreciates the historic nature of the home," Sotheby's realtor Creighton Lowe told Axios.

After focused marketing in the Provo arts community, the Indian Hills 4-bedroom is under contract.

What we're watching: Check out how the curving staircase bends hypnotically over the metallic, medieval-motif wallpaper.