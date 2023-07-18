Salt Lake City's fastest-growing demographic groups

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

People who identify as two or more races saw the biggest demographic percentage increase in the Salt Lake City metro area between 2000 and 2022, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Why it matters: Such data offers a vital snapshot of how Salt Lake City's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs across the city.

By the numbers: The number of people who identify as two or more races grew 204%, to about 39,400.

The Black population grew about 161%, to 29,100.

The Asian population increased 135%, to 57,300.

And the Hispanic population grew about 118%, to nearly 246,000.

Driving the news: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.

The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander, Asian and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.

The number of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders grew about 120%, to nearly 879,000, while the Asian population grew about 105%, to 21 million.

The Hispanic population grew about 80%, to nearly 64 million.

The Black population grew 31%, to 45.4 million.

Of note: The U.S. is still predominantly white, with growth of 19% between 2000 and 2022, to nearly 252 million.