Salt Lake City's fastest-growing demographic groups
People who identify as two or more races saw the biggest demographic percentage increase in the Salt Lake City metro area between 2000 and 2022, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.
Why it matters: Such data offers a vital snapshot of how Salt Lake City's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs across the city.
By the numbers: The number of people who identify as two or more races grew 204%, to about 39,400.
- The Black population grew about 161%, to 29,100.
- The Asian population increased 135%, to 57,300.
- And the Hispanic population grew about 118%, to nearly 246,000.
Driving the news: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.
The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander, Asian and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.
- The number of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders grew about 120%, to nearly 879,000, while the Asian population grew about 105%, to 21 million.
- The Hispanic population grew about 80%, to nearly 64 million.
- The Black population grew 31%, to 45.4 million.
Of note: The U.S. is still predominantly white, with growth of 19% between 2000 and 2022, to nearly 252 million.
