A new coffee shop is bringing traffic to a corner of Salt Lake that's long stayed under the retail radar despite growth in the surrounding neighborhood.

Driving the news: Holy Water opened about two weeks ago at the corner of 700 East and 100 South, next to the Wasatch Touring gear shop.

Owner Nick Price wanted the space to be more of a sit-down-and-hang-out companion to his Three Pines Coffee at 165 S. Main St.

He's also trying to demystify options for new coffee drinkers — of which Salt Lake has many — with plain English descriptions on the menu alongside the Italian and Spanish names.

What they're saying: "That's a lot of people's experience with coffee at first: They see the word 'cortado,' and they don't know what to do," Price told Axios. "We try to make that more transparent."

The big picture: The surrounding residential neighborhood — nestled between historic districts — has changed quite a bit in the past decade or so, with lots of apartment renovations and a couple of swanky new condo builds.

Yes, but: The small business scene has stayed remarkably constant, with the same dentists and auto shops and one or two restaurants remaining for years.

Even the banjo store that used to occupy Holy Water's address operated there for decades until barely a year ago — a niche mom-and-pop if ever there was one.

Erin's thought bubble: Holy Water was hopping when I visited Monday.

Now, I'm wondering whether the neighborhood's growing density — and likely demographic change as the U. tries to shed its commuter-school vibe and bring students closer to campus — could elevate the demand for retail and food in that quiet corner of Salt Lake.

What to sip: The pour-over ($6) is a slow-drip cup that draws out the notes of whatever single-origin coffee beans you want to try.