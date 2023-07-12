34 mins ago - Culture
See Utah's contenders for "America's Best Restroom"
Two Utah bathrooms are finalists for the crown of "America's Best Restroom" for 2023.
The intrigue: Utah is the only state with two public restrooms among the 10 finalists selected by the bathroom dispenser manufacturer Cintas.
Little America Hotel was chosen for its "touch of glamour," as each stall is outfitted with a chandelier and floor-to-ceiling doors.
- Judges also appreciated the Italian marble and curated artwork, unified by a pink color scheme.
Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville won judges' attention with its bathrooms' bronze and crystal chandeliers and plush towels.
- "The pristine allure leaves guests feeling bad about entering them with ski boots on," Cintas wrote.
Other contenders include:
- A Wonderland-themed commode at the Rabbit Hole restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina;
- A nautical vibe at the Frying Pan bar and grill in New York City;
- And San Francisco's El Rio dive bar, whose bathrooms evoke "a futuristic Tokyo-bound subway."
State of play: The contest is open for votes until Aug. 11.
- The winner gets $2,500 in products and services from Cintas, plus fame and pride.
