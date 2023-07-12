34 mins ago - Culture

See Utah's contenders for "America's Best Restroom"

Erin Alberty
The sink area in a public bathroom, with mirrors, wood molding and sconces.

A bathroom at Snowbasin Resort in Utah, Photo: Snowbasin, via Cintas

Two Utah bathrooms are finalists for the crown of "America's Best Restroom" for 2023.

The intrigue: Utah is the only state with two public restrooms among the 10 finalists selected by the bathroom dispenser manufacturer Cintas.

A restroom with pink wallpaper and chandeliers.
Little America Hotel's bathroom. Photo: Little America, via Cintas

Little America Hotel was chosen for its "touch of glamour," as each stall is outfitted with a chandelier and floor-to-ceiling doors.

  • Judges also appreciated the Italian marble and curated artwork, unified by a pink color scheme.

Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville won judges' attention with its bathrooms' bronze and crystal chandeliers and plush towels.

  • "The pristine allure leaves guests feeling bad about entering them with ski boots on," Cintas wrote.

Other contenders include:

  • A Wonderland-themed commode at the Rabbit Hole restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina;
  • A nautical vibe at the Frying Pan bar and grill in New York City;
  • And San Francisco's El Rio dive bar, whose bathrooms evoke "a futuristic Tokyo-bound subway."

State of play: The contest is open for votes until Aug. 11.

  • The winner gets $2,500 in products and services from Cintas, plus fame and pride.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more