1 hour ago - Things to Do

Readers' choice: A Utah guide for international visitors

Erin Alberty
A hiker walks through a red rock canyon.

A hiker walks through the Subway at Zion National Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

We recently asked you for Utah experiences, adventures and destinations that international visitors would enjoy.

  • Our favorites aren’t always the same as what fascinates folks from afar.
Albion Basin. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

High places: Mirror Lake Highway impressed reader Karen B.'s visitors, with a stop at Provo River Falls and a walk around Mirror Lake.

  • Erin's sister-in-law from China loved hiking around Albion Basin during wildflower season.
  • If your guests live close to the Alps or Andes or Himalayas, our mountains may not wow them — but folks from flatlands and warmer climes will probably love 'em.
Children run through a red rock canyon.
Children run through Leprechaun Canyon near Lake Powell. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Orange places: Goblin Valley and nearby slot canyons like Little Wild Horse were big hits with an Italian teenager whom reader Margo K. hosted.

  • Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks are can't-miss stops, Andy M. said.
  • Erin's thought bubble: There's nowhere on Earth like Utah's red rock country — and it has that cowboy-movie look. Whether you pick Moab, Escalante, Torey or St. George, this should be at the top of your agenda.
A bison looks at a statue of a bison in a rocky landscape.
Art criticism on Antelope Island. Photo: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Close to town: Antelope Island is where the buffalo roam and the antelope play, noted Nick P. It would be a crime to skip America's most iconic wildlife.

Things to do: Among the rodeos, demolition derbies, trail rides, baseball games and drive-in movies that people suggested, one idea from Margo stood out as potentially controversial, but certainly memorable: Visit a shooting range.

  • "That was a big hit," she wrote of her Italian guest. It's not for everyone, but the world is mystified by American gun culture — and for better or worse, it's a story they'll probably tell everyone back home.
Dinosaur fossils in rock
Fossils in rock at Dinosaur National Monument. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Be smart: Utah has lots of unique chances to learn about science, history and culture.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more