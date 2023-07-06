Share on email (opens in new window)

A hiker walks through the Subway at Zion National Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

We recently asked you for Utah experiences, adventures and destinations that international visitors would enjoy.

Our favorites aren’t always the same as what fascinates folks from afar.

Albion Basin. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

High places: Mirror Lake Highway impressed reader Karen B.'s visitors, with a stop at Provo River Falls and a walk around Mirror Lake.

Erin's sister-in-law from China loved hiking around Albion Basin during wildflower season.

If your guests live close to the Alps or Andes or Himalayas, our mountains may not wow them — but folks from flatlands and warmer climes will probably love 'em.

Children run through Leprechaun Canyon near Lake Powell. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Orange places: Goblin Valley and nearby slot canyons like Little Wild Horse were big hits with an Italian teenager whom reader Margo K. hosted.

Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks are can't-miss stops, Andy M. said.

Erin's thought bubble: There's nowhere on Earth like Utah's red rock country — and it has that cowboy-movie look. Whether you pick Moab, Escalante, Torey or St. George, this should be at the top of your agenda.

Art criticism on Antelope Island. Photo: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Close to town: Antelope Island is where the buffalo roam and the antelope play, noted Nick P. It would be a crime to skip America's most iconic wildlife.

Things to do: Among the rodeos, demolition derbies, trail rides, baseball games and drive-in movies that people suggested, one idea from Margo stood out as potentially controversial, but certainly memorable: Visit a shooting range.

"That was a big hit," she wrote of her Italian guest. It's not for everyone, but the world is mystified by American gun culture — and for better or worse, it's a story they'll probably tell everyone back home.

Fossils in rock at Dinosaur National Monument. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Be smart: Utah has lots of unique chances to learn about science, history and culture.