The mixtape: Salt Lake's weekend events guide
The weekend begins soon!
Here are some things to do:
Salt Lake Speaks & Beats
The free two-day festival downtown will showcase local poets and musicians.
- The slam poetry exhibition is 7-10pm Friday in the Eccles Theater lobby.
- Hear indie bands Sunhill and Cardinal Bloom at McCarthy Plaza on Regent Street, 6:30-10pm Saturday.
Bees vs. River Cats
Salt Lake is taking on Sacramento all weekend at Smith's Ballpark.
- Saturday night's game is Marvel-themed, so grab a cape and summon your superpowers.
When: 6:35pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday
Tickets: $11-$27
SoJo Glow Run
It's getting hot out here, so beat the heat with a nighttime fun run in South Jordan.
When: 9pm kids run, 11pm 5K and 10K
Where: Mulligans Golf & Games, 692 W. 10600 South
Entry fee: $25
