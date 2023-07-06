Share on email (opens in new window)

The weekend begins soon!

Here are some things to do:

The free two-day festival downtown will showcase local poets and musicians.

The slam poetry exhibition is 7-10pm Friday in the Eccles Theater lobby.

Hear indie bands Sunhill and Cardinal Bloom at McCarthy Plaza on Regent Street, 6:30-10pm Saturday.

Salt Lake is taking on Sacramento all weekend at Smith's Ballpark.

Saturday night's game is Marvel-themed, so grab a cape and summon your superpowers.

When: 6:35pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday

Tickets: $11-$27

It's getting hot out here, so beat the heat with a nighttime fun run in South Jordan.

When: 9pm kids run, 11pm 5K and 10K

Where: Mulligans Golf & Games, 692 W. 10600 South

Entry fee: $25