The mixtape: Salt Lake's weekend events guide

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The weekend begins soon!

Here are some things to do:

Salt Lake Speaks & Beats

The free two-day festival downtown will showcase local poets and musicians.

  • The slam poetry exhibition is 7-10pm Friday in the Eccles Theater lobby.
  • Hear indie bands Sunhill and Cardinal Bloom at McCarthy Plaza on Regent Street, 6:30-10pm Saturday.
Bees vs. River Cats

Salt Lake is taking on Sacramento all weekend at Smith's Ballpark.

  • Saturday night's game is Marvel-themed, so grab a cape and summon your superpowers.

When: 6:35pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday

Tickets: $11-$27

SoJo Glow Run

It's getting hot out here, so beat the heat with a nighttime fun run in South Jordan.

When: 9pm kids run, 11pm 5K and 10K

Where: Mulligans Golf & Games, 692 W. 10600 South

Entry fee: $25

