58 mins ago - News

Utah's melanoma rate tops the nation

Erin Alberty
Chart shows Utah melanoma cases rising to 43.4 per 100K people by 2019, while the US average rate is 22.7.

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Utah once again has the nation's highest melanoma rate, according to updated data from the CDC.

By the numbers: 38.4 per 100,000 Utahns were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020.

Zoom out: Utah's rate nearly doubles the national rate of 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Catch up quick: Utah has had the nation's highest rate of melanoma for 12 of the last 15 years and has ranked among the top three states for melanoma since 2005, per the CDC.

The intrigue: Utah's melanoma rate rose more sharply than any state except Minnesota, per 2019 data.

  • 21.7 more Utahns per 100,000 were diagnosed in 2019 than in 1999.

Context: About three-quarters of Utahns are white, which means the population is disproportionately fair-skinned and more susceptible to melanoma.

Yes, but: Utah has the nation's lowest rates of colorectal and lung cancer, and the fifth lowest rates of breast and cervical cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more