Utah once again has the nation's highest melanoma rate, according to updated data from the CDC.

By the numbers: 38.4 per 100,000 Utahns were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020.

That's a drop from 43.6 in 2019 — likely due to fewer diagnoses amid reductions in doctor visits during COVID.

Zoom out: Utah's rate nearly doubles the national rate of 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Catch up quick: Utah has had the nation's highest rate of melanoma for 12 of the last 15 years and has ranked among the top three states for melanoma since 2005, per the CDC.

The intrigue: Utah's melanoma rate rose more sharply than any state except Minnesota, per 2019 data.

21.7 more Utahns per 100,000 were diagnosed in 2019 than in 1999.

Context: About three-quarters of Utahns are white, which means the population is disproportionately fair-skinned and more susceptible to melanoma.

Utahns are particularly outdoorsy, and the high elevation reduces our ozone protection, the Deseret News reported.

Yes, but: Utah has the nation's lowest rates of colorectal and lung cancer, and the fifth lowest rates of breast and cervical cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.