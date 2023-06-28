1 hour ago - News

People of color fueled Utah's population growth

Utah's population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, according to a fact sheet analyzing Census data that the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released this month.

Why it matters: In the last few years, Utah's population growth has spurred new policies to address the state's transforming demographics.

By the numbers: The state's minority population rose by 3.3%, or 25,455 people, between 2021 and 2022.

  • People identifying as two or more races and Black Americans saw the fastest year-over-year growth, increasing by 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively.
  • Asian American, Latino and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander populations grew by 3.4% each.
  • American Indian/Alaska Native and non-Hispanic white populations each increased by less than 1%.

Zoom in: Salt Lake County was home to nearly half of the state's minority population.

The big picture: Overall, people of color fueled about 61% of total statewide growth during that period.

  • Latinos accounted for about 40% of that total population increase.
