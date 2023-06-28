People of color fueled Utah's population growth

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, according to a fact sheet analyzing Census data that the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released this month.

Why it matters: In the last few years, Utah's population growth has spurred new policies to address the state's transforming demographics.

A law allowing Utahns to take their driver's license exams in languages other than English that went into effect this year has been met with high demand.

In 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a law striking the state's "English-only" provision.

By the numbers: The state's minority population rose by 3.3%, or 25,455 people, between 2021 and 2022.

People identifying as two or more races and Black Americans saw the fastest year-over-year growth, increasing by 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively.

Asian American, Latino and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander populations grew by 3.4% each.

American Indian/Alaska Native and non-Hispanic white populations each increased by less than 1%.

Zoom in: Salt Lake County was home to nearly half of the state's minority population.

The big picture: Overall, people of color fueled about 61% of total statewide growth during that period.