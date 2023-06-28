Share on email (opens in new window)

I switched up my work-from-home routine yesterday by going to Sunroom Coffee's location at Hardware Apartments.

State of play: I wrote about Sunroom's mobile trailer for the first time last year, but hadn't been back to check out their indoor coffee bar.

Details: During this visit, I ordered their smooth and creamy iced matcha latte topped with vanilla cold foam.

Customers can enjoy their drink at Hardware's immense lobby adjourned with an old-fashioned library wall, comfortable seating and a fireplace.

The bottom line: It's the ideal spot if you want to cool down with a drink while getting work done.

Sunroom Coffee's counter at Hardware Apartments. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7am to 2pm.

Of note: Sunroom also serves coffee at 4th West Apartments from 7am to 2pm and at Canyon Vista Apartments in Draper on Thursdays and Fridays from 6am to 2pm.

Be smart: Follow them on Instagram to stay privy to their pop-up locations across the Wasatch Front.