Try cold-foam forward drinks at Sunroom Coffee
I switched up my work-from-home routine yesterday by going to Sunroom Coffee's location at Hardware Apartments.
State of play: I wrote about Sunroom's mobile trailer for the first time last year, but hadn't been back to check out their indoor coffee bar.
Details: During this visit, I ordered their smooth and creamy iced matcha latte topped with vanilla cold foam.
- Customers can enjoy their drink at Hardware's immense lobby adjourned with an old-fashioned library wall, comfortable seating and a fireplace.
The bottom line: It's the ideal spot if you want to cool down with a drink while getting work done.
Hours: Monday through Friday from 7am to 2pm.
Of note: Sunroom also serves coffee at 4th West Apartments from 7am to 2pm and at Canyon Vista Apartments in Draper on Thursdays and Fridays from 6am to 2pm.
Be smart: Follow them on Instagram to stay privy to their pop-up locations across the Wasatch Front.
