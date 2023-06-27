37 mins ago - Real Estate

Utah is big on tourism — but not vacation homes

Erin Alberty
Data: U.S. Census and IPX ; Chart: Tory Lysik and Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

For a massive tourism destination with vast natural beauty, Utah has a surprisingly low number of vacation homes, U.S. Census data shows.

By the numbers: About 3.5% of Utah's homes are vacation homes — below the national average of 4%.

The intrigue: We have skiing! We have forests!

  • We also garner way more tourism dollars per capita than states like Delaware and New Hampshire, which have more than double our share of vacation homes.

Yes, but: We don't have a huge nearby population center full of people looking to flee the city on weekends and during the summer.

  • We're also a little thin on waterfront property up here in the high desert.

The bottom line: Our tourism centers are facing serious housing shortages, the same as the Wasatch Front.

  • So it's probably just as well that the homes we have aren't sitting empty most of the time.
