Data: U.S. Census and IPX ; Chart: Tory Lysik and Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

For a massive tourism destination with vast natural beauty, Utah has a surprisingly low number of vacation homes, U.S. Census data shows.

By the numbers: About 3.5% of Utah's homes are vacation homes — below the national average of 4%.

The intrigue: We have skiing! We have forests!

We also garner way more tourism dollars per capita than states like Delaware and New Hampshire, which have more than double our share of vacation homes.

Yes, but: We don't have a huge nearby population center full of people looking to flee the city on weekends and during the summer.

We're also a little thin on waterfront property up here in the high desert.

The bottom line: Our tourism centers are facing serious housing shortages, the same as the Wasatch Front.