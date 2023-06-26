Census: 2 Utah counties are among the youngest in the nation

The Beehive State remains the youngest in the nation, with a median age of 31.9 years.

Driving the news: Between 2021 and 2022, the U.S. median age increased by 0.2 years to 38.9 years, thanks to aging baby boomers and their children, per new U.S. Census data.

The big picture: Utah's youthfulness can be attributed to the state's high fertility rate and people under age 18 making up about 28% of the state population.

About half the state's population is younger than 31.

Zoom in: Utah and Cache counties were among seven counties in the nation with a population of at least 100,000 that had a median age of under 30.