Where to get your avocado toast fix in Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez

Publik Coffee Roasters' avocado toast. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

I can't get enough of avocados. I enjoy them fresh or fried, on eggs or soups and, sometimes, on their own. It's the primary reason why I'm a Costco member.

Reality check: My appreciation for avocado toast, in particular, makes me a textbook example of a millennial. (And, no, I don't own a home.)

Here are three spots in Salt Lake City to get the simple, but delicious, treat:

Publik Coffee Roasters

This dish (pictured above) is topped with sea salt, fresh black pepper and olive oil on a thick piece of bread.

  • Cost: $8

Rose Establishment

This coffeehouse's smothered avocado toast comes with house tahini and sweet and spicy pickled carrots and is served on toast from Bread Riot.

  • Cost: $12

Eva's Bakery

Their version includes sliced avos, roasted beats, lemon herb vinaigrette and scallions topping a slice of seeded bread. You can choose between potatoes or greens as a side.

  • Cost: $12
