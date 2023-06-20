Snowbird opens first-in-the-nation balcony trams

Share on email (opens in new window)

Snowbird unveiled its new rooftop trams last weekend, showcasing panoramic views of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The intrigue: While existent in Europe and Canada, they are the only trams with rooftop balconies in the U.S., Snowbird communication manager Sarah Sherman told Axios.

What they're saying: "It's really smooth and quiet and serene. It gives you a cool perspective of the mountains that you don't get from inside the tram," Ski Utah president and CEO Nathan Rafferty told Axios.

Details: The 13-minute ride takes you to Hidden Peak via a 1.6-mile cable.

The balconies feature tall railings and fit 11 guests at a time.

Roof access will be available in only the summer and fall.

Cost: All-day tram passes for adults cost between $46 and $50. Accessing the balcony is an additional $20.