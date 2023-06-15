2 hours ago - Things to Do
Salt Lake City weekend events | June 16-19
We're playing your weekend mixtape on Thursday to give you more time to plan.
🏳️🌈 Stories of Pride
See seven of Utah's LGBTQ+ writers in a live storytelling event.
- When: 7pm Friday
- Where: Church & State, 370 E. 300 South
- Tickets: $12
🎸 Utah Blues Festival
Ten artists take the stage in downtown SLC, from Grammy-nominated Ruthie Foster to emerging artists like Dylan Triplett.
- When: Friday and Saturday
- Where: Gallivan Center
- Tickets: $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday or $100 for the full weekend
🏴 Utah Scottish Festival
See athletes toss cabers, hear the pipes call and watch Highlanders reel.
- When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Where: Utah State Fairpark
- Tickets: $25
🎭 Drunken Shakespeare
Watch the Mad King Productions cast get sloshed as they add their own touches to "Taming of the Shrew." Heckling encouraged.
- When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Where: Alliance Theater, Trolley Square
- Tickets: $20
