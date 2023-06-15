Share on email (opens in new window)

We're playing your weekend mixtape on Thursday to give you more time to plan.

See seven of Utah's LGBTQ+ writers in a live storytelling event.

When: 7pm Friday

Church & State, 370 E. 300 South Tickets: $12

Ten artists take the stage in downtown SLC, from Grammy-nominated Ruthie Foster to emerging artists like Dylan Triplett.

When: Friday and Saturday

Gallivan Center Tickets: $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday or $100 for the full weekend

See athletes toss cabers, hear the pipes call and watch Highlanders reel.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Utah State Fairpark Tickets: $25

Watch the Mad King Productions cast get sloshed as they add their own touches to "Taming of the Shrew." Heckling encouraged.