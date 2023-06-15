2 hours ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake City weekend events | June 16-19

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're playing your weekend mixtape on Thursday to give you more time to plan.

🏳️‍🌈 Stories of Pride

See seven of Utah's LGBTQ+ writers in a live storytelling event.

  • When: 7pm Friday
  • Where: Church & State, 370 E. 300 South
  • Tickets: $12
🎸 Utah Blues Festival

Ten artists take the stage in downtown SLC, from Grammy-nominated Ruthie Foster to emerging artists like Dylan Triplett.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Utah Scottish Festival

See athletes toss cabers, hear the pipes call and watch Highlanders reel.

  • When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Where: Utah State Fairpark
  • Tickets: $25
🎭 Drunken Shakespeare

Watch the Mad King Productions cast get sloshed as they add their own touches to "Taming of the Shrew." Heckling encouraged.

  • When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Where: Alliance Theater, Trolley Square
  • Tickets: $20
