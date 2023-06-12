Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Millcreek-Holladay area is home to a cluster of the best Thai restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley, and a new contender has joined the scrum.

Driving the news: The tiny Mana Thai Cafe opened less than two weeks ago at 2821 S. 2300 East.

Erin's review: My family's dishes were notably fresh, with perfectly cooked veggies and noodles that didn't gum up during the drive home from the takeout window.

Even our shrimp and beef orders had a subtle pork-like flavor that I haven't tasted in Thai fare before.

Zoom in: The Ba Mee Moo Dang ($16.95) was a special treat, with a sweeter noodle sauce than you might expect.

Pro tip: I wasn't given a spiciness range or selection, and all of the dishes were well within my comfort zone.