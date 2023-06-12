1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Mana Thai is the latest arrival on Millcreek's curry scene
The Millcreek-Holladay area is home to a cluster of the best Thai restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley, and a new contender has joined the scrum.
Driving the news: The tiny Mana Thai Cafe opened less than two weeks ago at 2821 S. 2300 East.
Erin's review: My family's dishes were notably fresh, with perfectly cooked veggies and noodles that didn't gum up during the drive home from the takeout window.
- Even our shrimp and beef orders had a subtle pork-like flavor that I haven't tasted in Thai fare before.
Zoom in: The Ba Mee Moo Dang ($16.95) was a special treat, with a sweeter noodle sauce than you might expect.
Pro tip: I wasn't given a spiciness range or selection, and all of the dishes were well within my comfort zone.
- If you prefer more heat, mention it when you order.
