Golf, brews and views on a Utah mountain

Erin Alberty

A smoking cocktail at 1886. Photo courtesy of Homestead Resort

If the springlike weekend forecast has you antsy to hit the links or soak in an ethereal warm spring, you have a new option to refuel in Midway.

What's happening: Homestead Resort has a new bar and grill, called "1886."

Details: The grill-and-smokehouse is serving smoked meats, burgers and wood-fired pizza alongside a full bar.

  • There's outdoor seating to enjoy the sweeping views of the Wasatch Back.

Pro tip: Try the Ketel One Alpine Breeze with your vista!

  • It's a minty-pineapple concoction.

What's next: Grand opening is 4–7pm tonight, with 10am–7pm operations for the weekend.

  • It's open 7am–9pm daily starting on June 12.
