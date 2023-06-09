2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Golf, brews and views on a Utah mountain
If the springlike weekend forecast has you antsy to hit the links or soak in an ethereal warm spring, you have a new option to refuel in Midway.
What's happening: Homestead Resort has a new bar and grill, called "1886."
- That's the year a Swiss immigrant launched a tourist attraction at the Homestead Crater, which became the resort.
Details: The grill-and-smokehouse is serving smoked meats, burgers and wood-fired pizza alongside a full bar.
- There's outdoor seating to enjoy the sweeping views of the Wasatch Back.
Pro tip: Try the Ketel One Alpine Breeze with your vista!
- It's a minty-pineapple concoction.
What's next: Grand opening is 4–7pm tonight, with 10am–7pm operations for the weekend.
- It's open 7am–9pm daily starting on June 12.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.