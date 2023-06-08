1 hour ago - Things to Do

Sundance's newest trail features waterfalls and wildflowers

Kim Bojórquez

Photo courtesy of Sundance Resort

The new Pahneekahvets Trail at Sundance Mountain Resort offers scenic views of Provo Canyon, wildflowers and waterfalls.

Details: It's situated on the 1,500-acre Sundance Mountain Resort Preserve, managed in partnership with Sundance Mountain Resort and the nonprofit Sundance Nature Alliance.

  • It spans a total of 1.25 miles.
  • The trailhead's elevation sits around 6,600 feet.
Photo courtesy of Sundance Resort

What they're saying: “Some hiking trails — maybe the endpoint is beautiful — but to get there you don’t really have a great view. … This trail is the opposite, where the whole trail is a great view,” said Chad Linebaugh, president and general manager of the resort, per ABC 4.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more