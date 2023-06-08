1 hour ago - Things to Do
Sundance's newest trail features waterfalls and wildflowers
The new Pahneekahvets Trail at Sundance Mountain Resort offers scenic views of Provo Canyon, wildflowers and waterfalls.
Details: It's situated on the 1,500-acre Sundance Mountain Resort Preserve, managed in partnership with Sundance Mountain Resort and the nonprofit Sundance Nature Alliance.
- It spans a total of 1.25 miles.
- The trailhead's elevation sits around 6,600 feet.
What they're saying: “Some hiking trails — maybe the endpoint is beautiful — but to get there you don’t really have a great view. … This trail is the opposite, where the whole trail is a great view,” said Chad Linebaugh, president and general manager of the resort, per ABC 4.
