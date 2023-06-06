Share on email (opens in new window)

It's Utah Craft Beer Week, and our brewers are hosting tastings and talks to share their best work with the thirsty public.

The main event: Wild West Collab Fest

Each member of the Utah Brewers Guild paired up with a partner to develop a one-time draft beer to sample at the party — 19 new brews in all.

When: 1-8pm Saturday, VIP admission at noon

1-8pm Saturday, VIP admission at noon Where: Woodbine Food Hall

Woodbine Food Hall Admission: $25 with tasting pass, $10 without, $55 VIP, free for kids 12 and under.

Utah Brewers Guild open house

Have a beer with some of the state's leading brewers and learn about what's coming in the industry.

When: 4-5:30pm today

4-5:30pm today Where: Uinta Brewing Co., 1722 Fremont Drive No. 2, Salt Lake City

Uinta Brewing Co., 1722 Fremont Drive No. 2, Salt Lake City Admission: Free

CanCraft tour

See how the canning process works and learn how custom cans are created.

When: 3pm Wednesday

3pm Wednesday Where: CanCraft, 6252 W. Beagley Road, Suite 100, West Valley City

CanCraft, 6252 W. Beagley Road, Suite 100, West Valley City Admission: Free, but RSVP required online.

An evening with the Pink Boots Society and HK Brewing

Order kombucha cocktails, local beers, cider and sake from the bar and learn how women are transforming brewing in Utah.

When: 6-9pm Thursday

6-9pm Thursday Where: 370 Aspen Ave., Salt Lake City

370 Aspen Ave., Salt Lake City Admission: Free, 21+ only

Slackwater Tap Takeover

Slackwater is committing its taps to Utah beers from outside the Salt Lake Valley: Offset in Park City, Ogden Beer Company and Utog from Ogden, Zion Brewery from Springdale, Helper Beer from Carbon County and Silver Reef from St. George.

When: 5-11pm Friday

5-11pm Friday Where: Slackwater Pizza SLC, 684 S. 500 West

Admission: Free; 21+ to enter the bar, but patrons may order the beers from the all-ages restaurant.