Try new, limited local beers at Utah Craft Beer Week
It's Utah Craft Beer Week, and our brewers are hosting tastings and talks to share their best work with the thirsty public.
The main event: Wild West Collab Fest
Each member of the Utah Brewers Guild paired up with a partner to develop a one-time draft beer to sample at the party — 19 new brews in all.
- When: 1-8pm Saturday, VIP admission at noon
- Where: Woodbine Food Hall
- Admission: $25 with tasting pass, $10 without, $55 VIP, free for kids 12 and under.
Utah Brewers Guild open house
Have a beer with some of the state's leading brewers and learn about what's coming in the industry.
- When: 4-5:30pm today
- Where: Uinta Brewing Co., 1722 Fremont Drive No. 2, Salt Lake City
- Admission: Free
CanCraft tour
See how the canning process works and learn how custom cans are created.
- When: 3pm Wednesday
- Where: CanCraft, 6252 W. Beagley Road, Suite 100, West Valley City
- Admission: Free, but RSVP required online.
An evening with the Pink Boots Society and HK Brewing
Order kombucha cocktails, local beers, cider and sake from the bar and learn how women are transforming brewing in Utah.
- When: 6-9pm Thursday
- Where: 370 Aspen Ave., Salt Lake City
- Admission: Free, 21+ only
Slackwater Tap Takeover
Slackwater is committing its taps to Utah beers from outside the Salt Lake Valley: Offset in Park City, Ogden Beer Company and Utog from Ogden, Zion Brewery from Springdale, Helper Beer from Carbon County and Silver Reef from St. George.
- When: 5-11pm Friday
- Where: Slackwater Pizza SLC, 684 S. 500 West
Admission: Free; 21+ to enter the bar, but patrons may order the beers from the all-ages restaurant.
