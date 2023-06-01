10 mins ago - Education
The winning words of Utah's National Spelling Bee finalist
A Salt Lake 8th-grader has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling "zwitterion."
- That's a molecule with equal positive and negative charges on its atoms.
Zoom in: Surya Kapu, an 8th grader at American Preparatory Academy in Draper, sailed through eight rounds of spellings and definitions Tuesday and Wednesday.
- After correctly spelling "sororal" and defining "primeval," Kapu explored "Australasia" in Tuesday's preliminary rounds.
- Kapu was not "overslaugh(ed)" in his first quarterfinal round, and onlookers praised him lavishly for defining "extol."
- He didn't require "syllogistic" deduction to wear the mantle of semifinalist as he spelled "cyclas."
Catch up quick: This is Kapu's third appearance at the national bee.
The intrigue: He took fifth place last year after becoming one of the few contestants ever to successfully challenge their elimination.
- Judges deliberated for 2 hours before agreeing moderators gave him incomplete dictionary information about the word "leucovorin," a medicine used with chemotherapy.
What's next: Watch Kapu compete in the finals live on Ion at 6pm Thursday.
- Visit spellingbee.com for a live stream or instructions to watch on TV.
- Last year's live broadcast drew 7.5 million viewers.
Of note: One of the first round words was "Deseret."
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.