The winning words of Utah's National Spelling Bee finalist

Erin Alberty
Surya Kapu gives a thumbs up to competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Photo: E. M. Pio Roda / Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Salt Lake 8th-grader has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling "zwitterion."

  • That's a molecule with equal positive and negative charges on its atoms.

Zoom in: Surya Kapu, an 8th grader at American Preparatory Academy in Draper, sailed through eight rounds of spellings and definitions Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • After correctly spelling "sororal" and defining "primeval," Kapu explored "Australasia" in Tuesday's preliminary rounds.
  • Kapu was not "overslaugh(ed)" in his first quarterfinal round, and onlookers praised him lavishly for defining "extol."
  • He didn't require "syllogistic" deduction to wear the mantle of semifinalist as he spelled "cyclas."

Catch up quick: This is Kapu's third appearance at the national bee.

The intrigue: He took fifth place last year after becoming one of the few contestants ever to successfully challenge their elimination.

  • Judges deliberated for 2 hours before agreeing moderators gave him incomplete dictionary information about the word "leucovorin," a medicine used with chemotherapy.

What's next: Watch Kapu compete in the finals live on Ion at 6pm Thursday.

  • Visit spellingbee.com for a live stream or instructions to watch on TV.
  • Last year's live broadcast drew 7.5 million viewers.

Of note: One of the first round words was "Deseret."

