The winning words of Utah's National Spelling Bee finalist

Surya Kapu gives a thumbs up to competitors at the Scripps Natioanl Spelling Bee. Photo: E. M. Pio Roda / Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Salt Lake 8th-grader has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling "zwitterion."

That's a molecule with equal positive and negative charges on its atoms.

Zoom in: Surya Kapu, an 8th grader at American Preparatory Academy in Draper, sailed through eight rounds of spellings and definitions Tuesday and Wednesday.

After correctly spelling "sororal" and defining "primeval," Kapu explored "Australasia" in Tuesday's preliminary rounds.

Kapu was not "overslaugh(ed)" in his first quarterfinal round, and onlookers praised him lavishly for defining "extol."

He didn't require "syllogistic" deduction to wear the mantle of semifinalist as he spelled "cyclas."

Catch up quick: This is Kapu's third appearance at the national bee.

The intrigue: He took fifth place last year after becoming one of the few contestants ever to successfully challenge their elimination.

Judges deliberated for 2 hours before agreeing moderators gave him incomplete dictionary information about the word "leucovorin," a medicine used with chemotherapy.

What's next: Watch Kapu compete in the finals live on Ion at 6pm Thursday.

Visit spellingbee.com for a live stream or instructions to watch on TV.

Last year's live broadcast drew 7.5 million viewers.

Of note: One of the first round words was "Deseret."