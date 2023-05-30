Utah's marriage rate is No. 1 the in nation
Utah has the smallest share of cohabiting unmarried couples in the United States, a new report shows.
By the numbers: Of the 672,000 Utah couples who live together, just 8% are unmarried — by far the lowest in the nation, according to Census figures released last week.
- Utah also didn't have a lot of single adults, the 2020 counts showed. Of all 1.1 million Utah households, 63% include couples — the highest of any state.
The intrigue: The share of opposite-sex couples who are married — 92% — is higher than the 60% of same-sex couples who are married.
- Of note: Same-sex marriage has been legal in Utah for less than a decade.
Context: Marriage is strongly encouraged by Utah's dominant faith group, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- Idaho, whose population has the second-highest concentration of church members, also had the second-highest share of households with couples versus single adults: 61%, to Utah's 64%.
The latest: In a recent speech, church apostle Dallin Oaks warned single adults not to put off marriage and children, even if they think they can't afford to start a family.
Yes, but: The church forbids same-sex marriage — and Utah had a relatively high rate of same-sex marriage.
- 60% of cohabiting gay couples are married, No. 11 in the nation.
