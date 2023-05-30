Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Utah has the smallest share of cohabiting unmarried couples in the United States, a new report shows.

By the numbers: Of the 672,000 Utah couples who live together, just 8% are unmarried — by far the lowest in the nation, according to Census figures released last week.

Utah also didn't have a lot of single adults, the 2020 counts showed. Of all 1.1 million Utah households, 63% include couples — the highest of any state.

The intrigue: The share of opposite-sex couples who are married — 92% — is higher than the 60% of same-sex couples who are married.

Of note: Same-sex marriage has been legal in Utah for less than a decade.

Context: Marriage is strongly encouraged by Utah's dominant faith group, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Idaho, whose population has the second-highest concentration of church members, also had the second-highest share of households with couples versus single adults: 61%, to Utah's 64%.

The latest: In a recent speech, church apostle Dallin Oaks warned single adults not to put off marriage and children, even if they think they can't afford to start a family.

Yes, but: The church forbids same-sex marriage — and Utah had a relatively high rate of same-sex marriage.