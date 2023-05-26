19 mins ago - News

How to beat Memorial Day traffic

If you're getting out of town this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to hit the road early to account for extra traffic.

What we're hearing: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel this long weekend — a 7% increase over last year. It is projected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

State of play: Most passengers leaving from the Salt Lake City International Airport departed yesterday or will leave today, ahead of the weekend.

  • About 27,000 departing passengers and nearly the same number of arrivals will make their way through the airport today.
  • Be smart: Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport 2 hours ahead of boarding domestic flights or 3 hours before an international flight.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimates drivers will face up to 20-minute delays traveling on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County today between 2 and 7pm.

  • For those traveling south today, I-15 near Nephi will see up to 10-minute delays from 2 to 6pm.
  • Drivers should also anticipate up to 20-minute delays on westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon on Monday from noon to 4pm.
