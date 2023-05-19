Utah band wins NPR's "Tiny Desk Contest"
Of nearly 6,000 acts, a Springville-based band was recently named the winner of this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest.
Details: Little Moon's song "Wonder Eye" received unanimous praise from judges.
What they’re saying: Creator and host of NPR's “All Songs Considered” Bob Boilen called the track "a dynamic and explosive tune with a deeply emotional story."
- "'Wonder Eye' sounds like what it’s like to float in an endless sky," wrote Tiny Desk Concert alum Baby Rose.
Background: This was the fourth time the band entered the contest.
- Lead singer Emma Hardyman told NPR the song took shape while assisting her mother-in-law with hospice care.
- Her husband Nathan Hardyman, the band's bassist, wrote the lyrics after her death.
Meanwhile, the couple was in the process of leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — another event that factored into the song that incorporates "multiple deaths."
Context: In recent years, the concert series has featured artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Omar Apollo and Taylor Swift.
What's next: Little Moon is set to perform in the upcoming Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City on June 2.
