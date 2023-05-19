Share on email (opens in new window)

Of nearly 6,000 acts, a Springville-based band was recently named the winner of this year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Details: Little Moon's song "Wonder Eye" received unanimous praise from judges.

What they’re saying: Creator and host of NPR's “All Songs Considered” Bob Boilen called the track "a dynamic and explosive tune with a deeply emotional story."

"'Wonder Eye' sounds like what it’s like to float in an endless sky," wrote Tiny Desk Concert alum Baby Rose.

Background: This was the fourth time the band entered the contest.

Lead singer Emma Hardyman told NPR the song took shape while assisting her mother-in-law with hospice care.

Her husband Nathan Hardyman, the band's bassist, wrote the lyrics after her death.

Meanwhile, the couple was in the process of leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — another event that factored into the song that incorporates "multiple deaths."

Context: In recent years, the concert series has featured artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Omar Apollo and Taylor Swift.

What's next: Little Moon is set to perform in the upcoming Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City on June 2.