Study: Utah has the nation's least ragey drivers, maybe

Erin Alberty

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Utah has the nation's least road-ragey drivers, according to a new analysis of tweets about traffic.

Yes, but: We have some concerns about their methodology.

Driving the news: The trucking management company Fleet Logging collected each state's geotagged tweets about traffic and ran them through a language analysis tool to determine how stressed the author was.

  • Utah had by far the lowest percentage of stressed-out traffic tweets: 23.7%, a full 6 points below Iowa, the second-lowest score.
  • Rhode Island topped the list, with more than 62% of traffic tweets conveying stress.

Reality check: An analysis of tweets might miss a few things.

The bottom line: Utah is a great state to drive around, but when a traffic-stress analysis shows drivers are calmer in Massachusetts than Montana — take it with a grain of salt.

