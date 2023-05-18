44 mins ago - News
Study: Utah has the nation's least ragey drivers, maybe
Utah has the nation's least road-ragey drivers, according to a new analysis of tweets about traffic.
Yes, but: We have some concerns about their methodology.
Driving the news: The trucking management company Fleet Logging collected each state's geotagged tweets about traffic and ran them through a language analysis tool to determine how stressed the author was.
- Utah had by far the lowest percentage of stressed-out traffic tweets: 23.7%, a full 6 points below Iowa, the second-lowest score.
- Rhode Island topped the list, with more than 62% of traffic tweets conveying stress.
Reality check: An analysis of tweets might miss a few things.
- A lot of people aren't on Twitter, and it's illegal to tweet while driving in the first place.
- The language analysis tool, TensiStrength, appears to detect extra stress in cuss words — and this is hecking Utah, gosh darn it.
The bottom line: Utah is a great state to drive around, but when a traffic-stress analysis shows drivers are calmer in Massachusetts than Montana — take it with a grain of salt.
