Utah Inland Port Authority revamps image and focus

The Utah Inland Port Authority unveiled its new branding Wednesday as part of its latest effort to overhaul its operations, image and focus.

Catch up quick: The move comes after UIPA faced a board restructure, leadership changes and two legislative audits criticizing the port authority for a lack of transparency and accountability over its no-bid contracts in the last year.

The port authority also announced last September it was pausing all major capital projects, including a proposed trans-loading facility in Salt Lake City, until its Northwest Quadrant Master Development Plan is advanced to help determine whether the project fits market needs.

The hiatus came on the heels of a separate study commissioned by port opponents, that expressed doubt about the project's ability to generate revenue and limit supply-chain emissions.

"The proposed UIPA facility will have a difficult time securing a substantial amount of business," the study's author Robert C. Leachman, a professor of industrial engineering and operations research at UC Berkeley, wrote.

What they're saying: "We've increased transparency, and now we're benefiting from the increased accountability and trust," said UIPA board Chair Miles Hansen at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Since last year’s audits, UIPA executive director Ben Hart said changes have included clarifying the procurement process and increasing meetings with community members.

The latest: In recent months, the port authority's priority has shifted to small, intermodal sites proposed in at least nine communities across the state, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“What we’re trying to create are facilities that are the right size for the community,” Hart explained, per the Tribune, “instead of establishing something that’s huge, and hoping and praying that people will use it.

Hart noted Wednesday the port authority's focus was not on building a port, but "building a better statewide logistics system."

Details: Hansen added that providing rail access through inland ports is central to the mission.