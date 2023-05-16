Utah's gas prices see year-over-year decrease

Utah's average gas price per gallon is about 12% lower than this time last year.

The big picture: A slump in the price of crude oil — which accounts for roughly half the cost of a gallon of gas — over the last year helped pull down prices for fuel nationally, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.

Yes, but: Fuel costs in the Beehive State remain 11% higher than the national average.

Between the lines: Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA, told FOX 13 last week that two refineries in the region that closed for spring maintenance may have diverted some of Utah's fuel to states like Arizona.

Gas prices also tend to peak right before the summer travel boom.

Summer blend fuel, a higher grade of gas that burns cleaner, can add up to 15 cents per gallon in the springtime, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Flashback: Gov. Spencer Cox in February said the temporary closures of two refineries in Utah and Colorado caused a strain on supply in the Rocky Mountain region.

Zoom in: Utah's average cost of gas per gallon is $3.93 as of Monday — 40 cents higher than the national average, per AAA.