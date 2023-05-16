Utah's gas prices see year-over-year decrease
Utah's average gas price per gallon is about 12% lower than this time last year.
The big picture: A slump in the price of crude oil — which accounts for roughly half the cost of a gallon of gas — over the last year helped pull down prices for fuel nationally, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.
Yes, but: Fuel costs in the Beehive State remain 11% higher than the national average.
Between the lines: Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA, told FOX 13 last week that two refineries in the region that closed for spring maintenance may have diverted some of Utah's fuel to states like Arizona.
- Gas prices also tend to peak right before the summer travel boom.
- Summer blend fuel, a higher grade of gas that burns cleaner, can add up to 15 cents per gallon in the springtime, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
Flashback: Gov. Spencer Cox in February said the temporary closures of two refineries in Utah and Colorado caused a strain on supply in the Rocky Mountain region.
Zoom in: Utah's average cost of gas per gallon is $3.93 as of Monday — 40 cents higher than the national average, per AAA.
- Gas costs per gallon exceeded $4 in Beaver, Daggett, Piute and Wayne counties.
- Meanwhile, Iron, Sanpete, Sevier and Tooele counties had the cheapest gas in the state.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.